Ariana Madix Stuns in Plunging Corset Dress, “Best I’ve Seen Her Look””

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has been expanding her resume to include Dancing with the Stars celebrity contestant, Broadway star (Roxie in Chicago), and TV host (Love Island USA).

When Madix added more to her TV host list (she hosted E!’s Live After Party following the Emmy Awards), the 39-year-old blond beauty turned heads in a stunning silvery dress with a plunging neckline. And according to her fans, she “killed it” as the host.

Madix’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the look. Dancing with the Stars co-host and Mirror Ball trophy winner Julianne Hough replied, “Oh hot dang” with a fire emoji, and another fan replied: “Best I’ve ever seen her look.”

Madix wore another plunging corset dress when she went on stage at the Primetime Creative Art Emmy Awards as a presenter, see above and below with her Vanderpump Rules co-star Katie Maloney. Swipe to see her with her date, fitness coach Daniel Wai.

Madix keeps surprising her fans. For an interview this week with People and Entertainment Weekly, Madix stunned in a sheer bondage dress with a tightly pulled-back pony, see below.