Florence Pugh Stuns in Sheer Lace Bra Dress, “Eating All Those Pastries Was a Great Way To Start The Day”

Get ready to see more of Hollywood movie star Florence Pugh (Black Widow, Don’t Worry Darling, Oppenheimer). As seen below, the 28-year-old English actress graces the cover of British Vogue this month in a stunning black lace bra and a dress with a dramatic scoop neckline and pointy sling-back stilettos (all by Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana).

British Vogue reports that Pugh “is in a league of her own,” and says she spoke to them “about finding new love, blocking out body critics and learning to live life on her own terms. Or as she puts it in her own inimitable way: ‘I don’t want to become a twat.'”

When Pugh shared more photos from the British Vogue shoot (above and below), she wrote: “Shooting with Vogue is always the biggest and bestest of calls to receive, especially as it meant I got to talk about We Live In Time and all things that made it so special. And it really has been SO special being a part of that movie and talking about it a year and a half later.”

Pugh also thanked Raven Smith, who interviewed her for the accompanying article and noted: “I really did appreciate the time we had together and eating all those pastries was a great way to start the day.”

Pugh stars with Andrew Garfield (Spider-Man, Hacksaw Ridge) in the romantic drama We Live in Time which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and is scheduled to be released in the United Kingdom on January 1, 2025. Trailer above.