Miranda Lambert Stuns in Plunging Sequin Dress, “Cheers, Y’all”

Country music star Miranda Lambert released her first studio album Kerosene when she was 20 years old. Eight albums later, the 40-year-old blonde beauty from Texas received the 2024 People’s Choice Country Icon award.

Rocking a chocolate-colored sequin dress with a plunging neckline accented with turquoise jewelry, Lambert accepted the Icon award and wrote: “Very honored to receive the People’s Choice Country Icon award last night. I love country music with all my heart and soul and am forever grateful to y’all for allowing me to keep creating. Cheers y’all.”

As seen below, Lambert changed into a Western-style black leather dress with fringe for her performance at the People’s Choice Country Awards.

After the People’s Choice County Awards, Lambert revealed that she “took a little break last weekend from album release press run to do one of my favorite things in the world. Showing my horses, Gypsy Vanner’s, at the Oklahoma State Fair with the best friends and family.”

With the photos above, Lambert reported: “Horses are my happy place. What better way to celebrate Postcards From Texas than doing something COUNTRY and WESTERN.”

‘Postcards from Texas’ is, of course, the new album.