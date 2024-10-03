Shay Mitchell Stuns in Navel-Plunging Dress, “Whisper Wave” Hair

Actress Shay Mitchell is best known for her roles as Emily Fields in Pretty Little Liars and Stella Cole in hulu’s comedy series Dollface. When not on a TV or movie set, the 37-year-old raven-haired beauty is often striking pose.

As seen below at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris, France, Mitchell turned heads in a navel-plunging dress.

Celebrity hair stylist Ricky Fraser reported that he gave Mitchell “whisper wave” hair for the fashion-forward ensemble.

When Mitchell dropped the Parisian street photos below — of her rocking a “suit and tie minus pants” look — her Dollface co-star Kat Dennings replied, “Could not be MORE STUNNING.”

Mitchell admits that “getting ready is almost just as fun as the actual event” — swipe bikini t-shirt photos below.

Get ready to see more of Mitchell: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming thriller, The Up and Comer.

Nate Mann (Apples Never Fall, Licorice Pizza) plays the protagonist, a young rising star lawyer “whose life unravels after a former classmate threatens to reveal a devastating secret.” Tony Award winner Andrew Burnap (The Inheritance) plays the classmate and Mitchell plays the lynchpin of the “devastating secret.”

Directed by Chris Long (The Americans), The Up and Comer is based on the novel from New York Times bestseller Howard Roughan, who adapted the screenplay.