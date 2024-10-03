Jessica Simpson Stuns in Sheer Lace Bodysuit, Daisy Dukes, “Dang!”

Singer, actress, and former reality TV star Jessica Simpson is modeling top picks from her fashion label’s fall collection. As seen below, standing in front of a bus, the 44-year-old blonde beauty from Texas strikes a pose in a sheer white lace bodysuit with a pair of cutoff denim shorts, a.k.a. “Daisy Dukes.”

Simpson famously wore Daisy Dukes when she played Daisy Duke in the 2005 movie The Dukes of Hazzard with Seann William Scott and Johnny Knoxville (as brothers Bo and Luke Duke) and Willie Nelson (as Uncle Jesse).

Simpson’s fans are going wild over the new autumnal looks. Above she modeled a white with red hearts corset bodysuit with more denim and red hot platform stilettos.

As one replied: “DANG!!❤️👏U Don’t look like you had(ANY) kids😂😢😢 In So jelly!!😂 j.k. gorgeous.”

People magazine described Simpson’s new fall collection as “cowgirl-glam” and reports that the bus station photo shoot helped the singer “get into character” for “long awaited new music” project.

It’s been 14 years since Simpson released her last album (her seventh), Happy Christmas, in 2010. It includes an electric-blues version of the holiday song “Merry Christmas Baby” featuring her Dukes of Hazzard co-star Willie Nelson.