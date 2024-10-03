Danica Patrick Stuns in Sheer Plunging Dress, “Pretty Busy Politicking”

Retired IndyCar professional race car driver Danica Patrick turned heads this week in a silky polka-dot dress with a plunging neckline at a wine tasting event. As seen in the photos below, Patrick is promoting her Danica Rose wine and Somnium wine labels.

She captioned the photos with a pun: “I have also been wine-ing a lot lately too!”

When not schmoozing leaders of the wine industry, the 42-year-old celebrity is often mingling with politicians. At an event this week hosted by the Hamilton County Republican Club, Patrick wore a sleeveless tank top dress as seen below and reported that she’s been “pretty busy politicking lately.”

Swipe above to see Patrick “politicking” with former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk, MAGA celebrity Rob Schneider, formerly of Saturday Night Live, and former ESPN anchor Sage Steele, wearing matching pink jackets with Women for Trump embroidered across the chest.

At a “Reclaim America Tour” event, Patrick wore a red hot mini dress when she shared the stage with Kennedy and former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, whom she referred to as an “Avengers style team of Trump supporters.”