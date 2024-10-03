Maren Morris Stuns in Cutout Mini Dress, “She Was a Fairy”

Country-turned-pop star Maren Morris performed live in Ohana, Hawaii this week in a stunning chocolate-colored cutout mini dress with a pair of black biker shorts and black combat boots.

Morris captioned the photos series below, “what a gorgeous festival + crowd,” and her fans chimed in with compliments on how “gorgeous” she looked. They also noted how light she was on her feet. Fellow country singer Kaitlin Butts replied: “she was a fairy.”

When not on stage, Morris is often turning heads on a red carpet (see below) while promoting the new animated film The Wild Robot with Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o as the titular character. Morris provides two songs on the soundtrack, ‘Kiss the Sky’ and ‘Even When I’m Not.’

Morris wrote about the experience of writing songs for The Wild Robot and attending its premiere: “Watching a film you wrote music for be seen by hundreds of strangers for the first time… the gasps, the relieved laughs after a moment of tension, the subtle dabbing of tears and and swallowed gulps of emotion in a dark theater… aside from a concert, the movies is where I find the most magic with people I don’t know.”

Morris is also promoting her upcoming children’s book Beatrix Butterfly Wings It For Once. She co-wrote the book with Karina Argow (above), her partner on her debut book, Addie Ant Goes on an Adventure, which also featured the butterfly character Beatrix. Beatrix Butterfly Wings It will be released in April 2025.