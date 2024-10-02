Ivanka Trump Flaunts Sheer Pajamas at Beach House, “Best Way To Start My Day!”

While former President Donald Trump complained recently about “experts” lecturing him for years about eating healthy foods, his former White House advisor, daughter Ivanka Trump, revealed that she enjoys coffee in the morning. (The “Is coffee good for you?” debate has no shortage of experts.)

With the photo below, of Ms. Trump barefoot and in sheer short green pajamas at her luxury home on the beach, she wrote: “Best way to start my day!” and wished her followers a “Happy National Coffee Day!”

Ms. Trump, who has not been campaigning with her father as she did when he ran in 2020 and 2016, has instead been traveling and sharing photos of herself on her social media accounts. In September, she treated her followers to a variety of chic ensembles while she was in Paris, France (below).

A few weeks ago, she announced it’s “almost autumn” with the photo below of her in an olive-colored belted dress in New York City.

And recently, with her husband, fellow former White House advisor Jared Kushner, and their children, Ms. Trump celebrated the 98th birthday of her maternal grandmother, whom they call Babi. Swipe to see old photos of Ms. Trump with her mother, the late Ivana Trump, and her brothers.

Fans and famous friends of Ms. Trump are wishing Babi a “Happy Birthday” including singer Jewel and conservative firebrand Kimberly Guilfoyle, fiancee of Donald Trump, Jr.