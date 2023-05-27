Ivanka Trump Flaunts Toned Abs in Crop Top, Plunging Skirt at NBA Game

The daughter of former president Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, is turning heads in Miami. As seen below, flaunting her flat abs in a strapless crop top and plunging skirt, the 41-year-old mother of three says she’s “bringing the heat” in Miami. She’s dressed for Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs (the Miami Heat face the Boston Celtics).

Trump’s revealing ensemble is receiving mixed reviews from her fans. While Kimberly Guilfoyle (girlfriend of brother Donald Trump, Jr.) replied: “Gorgeous!”, another fan left a note of disapproval: “With as much money as you have you think you could buy a stylist.”

One fan noted: “This does not look like something Ivanka would wear but like everything, she looks beautiful!”

Some Trump supporters are taking the opportunity to comment on, and complain about the NBA, as one replied: “Haven’t watched an nba game on my own freewill in years.” Another chimed in: “I thought the NBA was a evil puppet of the Chinese state and shouldn’t be supported. I’m smelling hypocrisy.”

Trump wore a different white dress for Game 4, as seen above. Swipe to see her video of Jimmy Butler standing in front of her and her son on the sideline.

As seen above celebrating the wedding of her half-sister Tiffany Trump, Ivanka has flashed her flat abs before in a crop top skirt ensemble.

Note: Game 6 of the Heat vs Celtics Playoffs will be played in Miami on Saturday, May 27, at 8:30 pm ET.