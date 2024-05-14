MAGA Congressman Claims “Average American Commits 3 Felonies a Day”

U.S. Representative Andy Biggs (R-AZ) announced in April that he would introduce legislation — the No Federal Funds for Political Prosecutions Act — which would prohibit law enforcement agencies from “using funds to investigate or prosecute the president, vice president or a presidential candidate in a criminal case.”

Yesterday, while the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, attended his criminal trial in Manhattan, where he faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election, Biggs claimed: “The average American commits three felonies a day.”

[NOTE: If by average American Biggs means every American adult, that would mean — at three per day — the 258.3 million adults in America are committing nearly 775 million felonies every 24 hours.]

The average American commits three felonies a day.



Congress must avoid over-legislating issues that ought to be left to state and local governments. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) May 13, 2024

Biggs, who is a lawyer, did not provide examples of the everyday felonies. According to California lawyer Dan Chambers, the most common felony crimes in the United States are drug crimes, property crimes, DUIs, and assaults.

Biggs’s comment is receiving backlash with comments including “stop normalizing the behavior of Republicans” and “You are confusing the average American with the average Republican politician Mr. Biggs.”

Note: Biggs and fellow Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar have received subpoenas from Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, who is investigating a fake elector plot which was designed to unlawfully reverse the 2020 election result.