Bella Thorne Flaunts Huge Diamond Engagement Ring in Tiny Cutout Swimsuit

Vogue Weddings broke the news of model/actress/director Bella Thorne (Time Is Up, Shake It Up, The DUFF) being engaged to be married. As seen in the photos below, bikini-clad Thorne is flaunting her gigantic diamond engagement ring with fiance, Mark Emms, producer of the Netflix documentary series Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives, and the co-owner of New York City hotspot The Mulberry Bar.

According to Vogue, “The two met last year on the beach in Ibiza at Cara Delevingne’s birthday party, and according to Thorne, ‘It was love at first sight as the sun rose.'”

One day before the news broke, Thorne flashed that big diamond in the stunningly taut Dolce & Gabbana zebra-print crisscross halter swimsuit with a navel-plunging neckline below.

Get ready to see more of Thorne: she stars in the upcoming thriller movie, Rumble Through the Dark (formerly titled The Fighter) with Aaron Eckhart (The Dark Knight, Thank You for Smoking).

P.S. Above is trailer for Bad Vegan which tells the story of Sarma Melngailis, “the celebrity restaurateur behind the New York hotspot Pure Food and Wine, [who] went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to the tabloid-touted ‘Vegan Fugitive’”’ when she falls for a man who promises to make her dreams come true.”



