Lara Trump Says “You Cannot Have Ballots Counted After Elections”

Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of presumptive GOP presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News: “You cannot have ballots counted after elections are over.”

Trump was responding to Bartiromo’s comment: “For a while now you’ve been saying your priority is to ensure a transparent election and I see that the RNC and the Trump campaign filing a lawsuit in a battleground state to stop counting ballots past election day.”

Trump is getting slammed on social media with comments including “Elections aren’t over until all the ballots are counted!” and “Who’s gonna tell her about overseas military voting?”

Note: The RNC has engaged in at least 81 cases of “election integrity” litigation across the U.S., to make it harder for voters to cast a mail ballot and to have it counted. In March, the U.S. 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of an RNC-led lawsuit which asked for the swing state of Pennsylvania to throw out mail ballots with missing or incorrect dates.

At the heart of the lawsuit is the Materiality Provision of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bans “deny[ing] the right of any individual to vote in any election because of an error or omission on any record or paper relating to any application, registration, or other act requisite to voting, if such error or omission is not material in determining whether such individual is qualified under State law to vote in such election.”