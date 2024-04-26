Ivanka Trump Chooses To Keep Daughter Off Truth Social App

Ivanka Trump, former White House senior advisor to her father, former President Donald Trump, has not commented publicly on her father’s four indictments or any of his other legal situations.

While the presumptive GOP presidential nominee attends his criminal trial this week in Manhattan, where he faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business records to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels, Ms. Trump updates her social media accounts largely with personal photos of her family.

Moto Mama ! 🏁



Thank you @miamimxparkofficial 🤙 pic.twitter.com/poQQG1ZNNq — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 14, 2024

Note: Trump shares three children — Arabella Rose, 12, Joseph Frederick, 9, and Theodore James, 8 — with her husband, former White House senior advisor Jared Kushner.

As a parent of three, Ms. Trump yesterday wrote on X that she “highly recommends” Jon Haidt’s new book The Anxious Generation. She provided the key takeaways: “No smartphones before high school – No social media before 16 – Phone free schools – More independence, free play and responsibility in the real world.”

📚 Highly recommend @JonHaidt's compelling new book, "The Anxious Generation"! Haidt explores the complexities of anxiety gripping today's kids and offers profound insights into navigating this modern, technology induced epidemic.



Key takeaways:

– No smartphones before high… — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 26, 2024

With the book recommendation, Ms. Trump promoted — she says it is not a paid promotion — the Pinwheel phone, “a safe, effective alternative to smartphones.” It’s a phone with limited/controlled access to the larger internet and social media.

Ms. Trump said of Pinwheel, “I just love the phone and it is what I have chosen for my own daughter.”

Pinwheel phones allow parents/caregivers to create a contact Safelist, monitor texts and calls, manage screen time, and with the option of adding apps. The company boasts of providing a library of more than 1,200 vetted apps, which does not include TruthSocial, the social media platform preferred and majority-owned by Donald Trump.