Vivek Ramaswamy Booed on Stage, Admits Trump Re-Election “Dream”

Former GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who has been campaigning for the presumptive nominee, former President Donald Trump, since suspending his campaign in January, was a speaker at the Libertarian National Convention on Friday.

Note: At the political event, held at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C., the Libertarian Party nominees for president and vice president in the 2024 election will be selected.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. who initially ran in the Democratic primary before switching to an independent bid, will speak on Saturday although he said he’s not interested in being the Libertarian nominee. Trump will address the convention after Kennedy.

Things continue to go not well for Trump and Ramaswamy here pic.twitter.com/oBhNNCPFD7 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 25, 2024

As seen above, when Ramaswamy asked the convention about Trump’s upcoming appearance: “Are you going to agree with him 100% of what he says, no?” the crowd roared with disapproval. “Do I agree with 100% of his policy positions? No, okay.”

He added: “But do I believe he is the best… who’s going to be the next President? It’s either going to be a Democratic nominee or a Republican nominee. I think Donald Trump is unambiguously…” the crowd booed again with disapproval. Ramaswamy turned to the crowd and said, “I mean, c’mon. Look, I invite you to dream on. Aerosmith, we got to play the Aerosmith, right?” More roars, “I mean, I’m being honest here.”

Note: The 1973 Aerosmith song includes the lyric: “Dream on dream on dream on dream until your dreams come true.”