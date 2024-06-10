Rudy Giuliani Warns U.S. Congressman: “Delete This Post”

U.S. Representative Dan Goldman (D-NY) last week criticized Rudy Giuliani, former attorney for former President Donald Trump, for his role in obtaining a hard drive copy from the laptop of President Joe Biden‘s son Hunter Biden, who is facing three federal felony charges related to the purchase and possession of a gun. The laptop has been admitted as evidence in Biden’s trial.

Goldman wrote on X: “This is not complicated. The FBI has Hunter’s laptop. Giuliani received a hard drive copy of the laptop, which he turned over only to the NY Post. Hard drives can be manipulated. While the hard drive has some authentic docs, no forensic analysis has found it all to be authentic.”

Goldman added: “Giuliani was colluding with Russian spies after he got the hard drive. He refused to give a copy of the hard drive to any media outlet other than the NY Post. The reporter testified that the Post never conducted a forensic analysis of the hard drive.”

Delete this post, Dan.



You are knowingly spreading lies on behalf of Joe Biden.



You're in a safe seat and personally wealthy, so the Bidens see you as a useful tool, but that doesn't give you a free pass to spread lies and smear the character of others in defense of the Bidens. https://t.co/WYDVCva726 — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) June 7, 2024

Goldman replied to Giuliani with links to articles backing up his claims. Goldman asked Giuliani, “What part is false? That you associated with Russian spies?” with a link to the Washington Post article ‘FBI was aware prominent Americans, including Giuliani, were targeted by Russian influence operation.’

Goldman’s second question was: “That you refused to give your hard drive to other news outlets?” with a link to the Mother Jones article ‘The Media Has Not Ignored the Hunter Biden Story’).

And: “Or that the NY Post did no forensic analysis on your hard drive?” (link to video of Goldman at a House Weaponization of the Federal Government Committee hearing, where Goldman questioned “Laptop From Hell” journalist Emma-Jo Morris about how she received the information about Hunter Biden.