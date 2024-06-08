Lara Trump Appears To Argue Against Religion in Schools, “Keep It At Home”

Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of the presumptive GOP presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump, spoke at the Turning Point Action conference in Florida on Friday and fielded questions from the audience.

A young woman asked Ms. Trump what can conservatives can do to shield youth from “Leftist ideology” and push “our values” toward young people.

Trump, who shares two young children with Eric Trump, replied first about the importance of teaching children values at home. As seen in the video below, she also complained about what’s being taught in American public schools.

Trump said: “Instead of having students learning about things that are going to help them advance in their futures, they’re learning about leftist ideology and they’re being indoctrinated with all of these things… we want to take that out of schools.”

She added: “No teacher should be teaching anything other than how to do math, how to read…teaching actual subjects.” Trump then raised her voice and inadvertently made the argument against the Evangelical Christian position of allowing prayer in school. Trump said: “I shouldn’t know where you stand politically if you’re a teacher. I shouldn’t know your religion. Keep it at home, we don’t need any of that.”

NOTE: After the Supreme Court ruled in 2022 in favor of a football coach who prayed with players on the field, the School Superintendents Association published a paper on how schools must deal with religious instruction and prayer in the aftermath of the decision, saying:

“School administrators have often been admonished that it is illegal for teachers and other employees to pray in front of students. Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, also known as ‘the praying football coach’ decision, appears to have changed that, but many questions remain as to the extent and implications of this unprecedented U.S. Supreme Court decision.”