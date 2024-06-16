MAGA Congressman “Misuses” MLK Jr. Speech, “America Isn’t a Slave Auction”

Former President Donald Trump lost the swing state of Michigan to President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. This weekend, the presumptive 2024 GOP nominee is in Detroit riling up his MAGA base at Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point convention. Trump’s wing man at the convention was Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

Trump gave a shout-out to the Florida congressman at the conference and called Gaetz (who is seen beaming with pride in the video below) a “very popular guy.”

At the podium, Gaetz voiced his rejection of DEI and quoted civil rights legend Martin Luther King, Jr.‘s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech: “We will not judge people by the color of their skin but by the content of their character,” which prompted a round of applause from what appeared to be a predominately White crowd.

Gaetz complained about corporate executives having to reportedly answer questions including ‘do you have enough women of color on your board?,’ and said, “You know what, America isn’t a slave auction.”

My full speech today at Turning Point today



“America is not a slave auction”



pic.twitter.com/ns5cKZqm9U — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 16, 2024

Martin Luther King, Jr.’s daughter, Bernice King, has repeatedly criticized politicians for misusing her father’s quotes. “People using ‘not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character’ to deter discussion of, teaching about, and protest against racism are not students of the comprehensive MLK.”

King added, “My father’s dream and work included eradicating racism, not ignoring it.”

People using “not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character” to deter discussion of, teaching about, and protest against racism are not students of the comprehensive #MLK.



My father’s dream and work included eradicating racism, not ignoring it. pic.twitter.com/GnbrIeGqRj — Be A King (@BerniceKing) August 1, 2023

Charlie Kirk, the organizer of Turning Point convention, in February — during Black History Month — criticized DEI in commercial flying. He admitted that he does judge people by the color of their skin, and said: “If I see a Black pilot, I’m going to be like, ‘Boy, I hope he’s qualified.'”