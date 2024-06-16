Kid Rock Slammed For Not Tipping Waiter $400 in Cash

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump, recently announced that if re-elected he would impose a 10 percent tariff on all foreign goods coming into the United State, which — economists say and Trump didn’t mention — would basically be a sales tax and would raise prices on all foreign products (from avocados to iPhones) for American consumers.

Trump also announced that if re-elected he would eliminate taxes on tips for restaurant workers and hospitality workers. To get his message across to everyday Americans, Trump encouraged his MAGA base to write “no more taxes on tips!” on their restaurant bills.

I absolutely LOVE President Trump’s plan for NO TAX ON TIPS!!



Write it on every receipt you sign! pic.twitter.com/BygpUWAunR — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 15, 2024

MAGA supporters including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Kid Rock are obeying Trump’s orders and sharing photos of their restaurant receipts (with tips included) with the phrase handwritten on the printed merchant copy of their credit card receipt.

Note: The IRS does view tips as taxable income, however, many object to the Trump campaign by claiming “literally no waitress reports tips,” and are mocking Greene and Kid Rock for not tipping in cash. Tipping via credit card (Kid Rock used an American Express card) allows the restaurant employer and IRS to track tips more accurately than “reported” cash tips.

As one objector replied to Kid Rock: “Should’ve tipped cash so the server doesn’t have to pay tax on it!” Another added, “You know you can hand the server $400 in cash. Or ask for their Venmo PayPal etc. Anything under 10k is tax free. Make a personal gift instead of putting it back in the merchant with fees etc.”