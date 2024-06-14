Trump Coalition “Could Be In Power for 50 Years” Says Fox News

Fox News used a photo of the book The Age of Jackson as a prop as host Laura Ingraham claimed, “If Trump wins, in a 150 years from now, this will be referred to as the Age of Trump.”

Note: The Age of Jackson “captures the historical, cultural, economic and political life of the United States as it grew from Jefferson’s day to the violent early eruptions of financial and industrial forces that threatened the basic principles of our constitutional democracy.”

Ingraham: If Trump wins, this will be referred to as the age of Trump. He dominates the policy debate in ways that no one has done since Reagan. And if he picks a strong VP… this coalition could be in power for 50 years pic.twitter.com/B4VJ0sESlp — Acyn (@Acyn) June 13, 2024

The Age of Jackson was written by historian Arthur M. Schlesinger Jr., who worked with his Harvard classmate John F. Kennedy in the White House, and who later popularized the term “imperial presidency” to describe the Nixon administration as “uncontrollable” and having “exceeded its constitutional limits.”

Fox News then displayed a photo montage of Trump with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), as Ingraham claimed of Trump: “He dominates the policy debate in ways that no one has done since Reagan. It’s not even close.”

Note: Trump recently told Larry Kudlow that if re-elected he would impose a 10 percent tariff across the board on all foreign goods coming into the U.S., which — economists say and Trump didn’t mention — would basically be a sales tax and would raise prices on all foreign products (from avocados to iPhones) for American consumers.

Ingraham continued her projection of a Trumpian future: “If he picks a strong VP…and if this new coalition becomes a governing coalition, well, it could be in power for 50 years.”

Note: During Trump’s visit to the Capitol on Thursday to meet with Republican Senators and Congress members, the presumptive GOP nominee proposed, according to MSNBC host Chris Hayes, “one of the most deranged policies I’ve ever heard.” Behind closed doors, Trump proposed a policy to eliminate income tax and replace it entirely with tariffs.

Hayes criticized the policy: “The idea makes as much sense as ripping up the entire interstate highway system and replacing it with canals.”

Economist Paul Krugman agreed with Hayes and estimated that Trump’s proposed policy would require an ‘average’ tariff rate of 133 percent” on all foreign goods (not 10 percent).

Economic policy expert Brendan Duke at American Progress also noted that such a policy would raise taxes by $5000 for the typical American family and would cut taxes for the top 1 percent by $1.5 million. Policies like that would, to Ingraham’s point, have enduring impact.