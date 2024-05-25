Republican Governor Demands Biden Be Given Chance, “Unacceptable”

Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Thursday called for a special session of the Ohio State Assembly to get Democratic President Joe Biden on the 2024 presidential election ballot.

The Democratic National Convention this year is being held (August 19 to 22, 2024) after the Ohio deadline (August 7) for getting a candidate on the ballot. This has happened in the past but as DeWine points out, the Ohio General Assembly has passed bills that remedied the situation: this time, the Senate has passed several bills to remedy the situation, the House has not.

BREAKING: Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine just called a special session to get Biden on the 2024 Presidential ballot.



He is furious!



He said: “This is simply unacceptable. Ohio is running out of time to get the sitting president of United States on the ballot this fall.… pic.twitter.com/gGJugH2hdU — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 23, 2024

The purpose of the special session, which will be begin on Tuesday, May 28, is to ensure that both major party presidential candidates will be on the Ohio ballot in November.

As seen in the video above, DeWine said the state’s House of Representatives has failed. He said: “This is simply unacceptable. Ohio is running out of time to get Joe Biden, the sitting president of United States, on the ballot this fall. Failing to do so is simply not acceptable.”

Note: Although Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Biden, he won Ohio with 53.27% of the vote, a margin of 8.03%. Trump also won Ohio in 2016 by nearly the same margin.

[Note: DeWine, 77, launched his political career at the age of 25, when he started working as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Greene County, Ohio. He was later elected to the Ohio State Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate, and was U.S. Attorney General for Ohio before becoming Governor in 2019.]