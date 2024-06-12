Lindsay Lohan Flaunts Post-Baby Bikini Body, Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts

Former child star Lindsay Lohan (The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, Mean Girls) is about to celebrate the first birthday of her baby boy, whom she gave birth to in Dubai, where she’s been living since 2014.

Lohan recently reunited with Hollywood movie star Jamie Lee Curtis, who played single mom Tess to Lohan’s teenage character Anna in the 2003 body-swapping comedy Freaky Friday.

The two actresses have confirmed that they’re working together on a sequel which will feature Lohan’s character as a mother of a 14-year-old daughter (who sources say could be played by American Housewife star Julia Butters).

When not on a movie set, Lohan often travels as seen below in Greece. When Lohan posted the post-baby bikini pic, Jamie Lee Curtis replied with her signature enthusiasm and support: “VACAY BABY!”

Lohan’s other celebrity friends chimed in with compliments including Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, and her Mean Girls co-star Jonathan Bennett who replied, “You’re stunning.”

Fun fact: Barbara Harris (Nashville, Peggy Sue Got Married) and Jodie Foster (Taxi Driver, The Silence of the Lambs) played the mother-daughter duo in the original 1976 Freaky Friday movie. John Astin (The Addams Family, West Side Story) played the husband/father.