Katy Perry “Fixes” Harrison Butker Speech, Flaunts String Bikini Pics

Mega pop star Katy Perry has been consistently vocal about her political views (she’s an advocate for LGBTQ rights) and her support of Democratic presidential candidates including Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Perry responded to the controversial commencement speech that NFL Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl winning kicker Hunter Butker delivered last month at a Catholic university, which many condemned as being anti-feminist and anti-DEI. As seen below, Perry delivered an edited version of Butker’s speech which was spliced to give the impression that Butker is actually for diversity, equality and inclusion.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said: “Kansas City Chiefs player Harrison Butker’s commencement speech was not only a clear miss, it was inaccurate, ill-informed, and woefully out of step with Americans about Pride, LGBTQ people and women.”

Perry captioned the edited speech video: “fixed this for my girls, my graduates, and my gays — you can do anything, congratulations and happy pride.”

As seen above, Perry followed up that video with a collection of photos and video of her modeling an orange string bikini and promoting her non-alcoholic beverage brand De Soi.