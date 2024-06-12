Jason Aldean and Wife Lose Fans With Upside Down American Flag

Country music star and Trump supporter Jason Aldean released his controversial song ‘Try that in a Small Town’ in May 2023. The lyrics include: “Got a gun that my granddad gave me / They say one day they’re gonna round up / Well, that [expletive] might fly in the city, good luck.”

As seen below at his concerts, flags with the song title ‘Try that in a Small Town’ fly side-by-side with American flags and Trump 2024 flags.

Thanks for partyin with us this weekend, Ocala! Big shout out to my buddy @HulkHogan for warmin up the crowd.🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/uHoUkhHmMK — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) June 11, 2024

Note: CMT pulled Aldean’s ‘Try It in a Small Town’ music video, which featured Aldean singing in front of Tennessee’s historical Maury County Courthouse with footage of protests including flag burning and looting projected against the courthouse. (The courthouse is where teenager Henry Choate was lynched in 1927.)

After Trump’s guilty verdict last week on 34 felony counts in New York, Aldean’s wife Brittany Aldean shared a photo of her and her husband with Trump at a black-tie event and wrote: “We love you, Donald Trump.”

Most of her fans approved of the post including one who replied: “This just won him the election.”

But when Jason Aldean posed in a black t-shirt and black hat featuring an upside-down American flag, many fans objected. As one replied: “Get that flag turned the right way 🇺🇸 this is no better than flag burners! So disrespectful to all who fought and died for that flag and still protect it today, I’m surprised at your disrespect seriously.”

With the photos below — be sure to swipe — Brittany reported that purchase of the upside-down flag merch “will help support the Donald Trump campaign.”

Another commenter agreed that Aldean had crossed a line and wrote: “You lost me with the upside down flag. Total disrespect.” And another: “Ima have to unfollow you cause this is crazy….”