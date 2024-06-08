Candace Owens Takes Swipe at Taylor Swift’s Love Life

Conservative political pundit Candace Owens — who is married, a mother to a young child, and a working professional — spoke at the Turning Point conference in Florida on Friday and defended Harrison Butker.

The NFL professional football player (a kicker for the Kansas City Chiefs) delivered a controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College, a private Catholic university in Kansas, in May.

Butker addressed the female graduates and said:

“I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world…I’m on the stage today and able to be the man I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation…and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker. I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say that her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

Owens applauded Butker’s speech and criticized the reactions of Butker’s former NFL colleague Jason Kelce (who recently retired from the NFL).

Kelce said he respected Butker’s right to say what he wants but on his podcast (with his brother, Travis Kelce, below) joked about Butker’s “diabolic lies” and “homemaker” comments. Owens accused Kelce of being “brainwashed” by feminist media.

Owens added in her speech: “And guys, the irony is thick on that one, right? Your brother is Travis Kelce. He is married, I mean he’s dating, what is he the 39th boyfriend of Taylor Swift.”

Note: In April, Page Six published an article chronicling Swift’s dating history, which lists Kelce as her 13th boyfriend.