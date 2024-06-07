Kid Rock Warns Florida Fans With Rainbow Flag

MAGA supporter and Michigan rap rocker Kid Rock is headlining the Rock the Country music festival this summer. On Friday night, Kid Rock hits the stage in Ocala, Florida with musical acts Lynyrd Skynyrd, Travis Tritt, Gavin Adcock, and Sadie Bass.

Ocala is currently experiencing “excessive heat” which is expected to continue and worsen this weekend (Sunday’s forecast is bright sun, 99 degrees) so Kid Rock warned his fans on X.

For all of you 30k patriots headed to Rock The Country in Ocala, FL this weekend, YES, there is gonna be some Florida heat to deal with! I am not one to tell people what to do, but what I DO when I am drinking beers on a hot day is the 3/1 rule…For every 3 beers I drink, I slam… — KidRock (@KidRock) June 7, 2024

Kid Rock wrote: “For all of you 30k patriots headed to Rock The Country in Ocala, FL this weekend, YES, there is gonna be some Florida heat to deal with! I am not one to tell people what to do, but what I DO when I am drinking beers on a hot day is the 3/1 rule…For every 3 beers I drink, I slam one water.” He inserted a smiling “nerd” with eyeglasses and bucked teeth emoji and a rainbow flag emoji and added: “…. Seriously, that s— works for me!”

Kid Rock posts more often feature flags of the red, white and blue variety.

I said from day one that “The people are what will really make these festivals great!” LFG! Kid Rock 🇺🇸#ROCKTHECOUNTRY pic.twitter.com/AlKMmEX51j — KidRock (@KidRock) April 5, 2024

Kid Rock, who infamously shot a case of Bud Light in protest over a transgender personality endorsing the brand, was asked by a fan, “Why the rainbow flag??”

The singer didn’t reply but another fan did and wrote: “Because he’s being a gay nerd lecturing about drinking water – but he’s cool so it’s okay – lol.”