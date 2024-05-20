Rachel Maddow Wears Symbolic Scarf to Trump Trial

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow is at the Manhattan courtroom today where the presumptive GOP nominee, former President Donald Trump, faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election. (Daniels testified that she had a sexual encounter with Trump, which later triggered the payments.)

Outside of the courthouse, Maddow posed for a photo with Harvard Law-trained CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen, who was co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during Trump’s first impeachment in 2020 (and U.S. Ambassador to the Czech Republic during the Obama administration).

Eisen captioned the photo: “With the great one, Maddow, waiting to enter court for Day 20 of the Trump Trial.”

With the great one @maddow waiting to enter court for Day 20 of the Trump Trial pic.twitter.com/XUyd9Pc6cs — Norm Eisen (#TryingTrump out now!) (@NormEisen) May 20, 2024

Although the temperature is expected to reach 78 today in New York, both analysts are wearing scarves in the photo. Eisen opts for a plaid scarf while Maddow dons a black scarf with white daggers. As one observant fan replied: “Rachel’s scarf makes Julius Caesar a bit nervous.” [The Roman dictator Julius Caesar, in a scene famously revisited by Shakespeare, was fatally stabbed by such daggers (“pugios”) by a mob of senators in 44 BC.]

Note: It appears Maddow is wearing The Dagger Scarf by fashion design label rag & bone. The company’s emblem is five daggers.