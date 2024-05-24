At 127-Acre Park, Trump Claims New Yorkers “Don’t Have Public Spaces”

The presumptive GOP presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump, addressed a crowd gathered at Crotona Park in the Bronx, New York two days after his defense team rested a few miles away in his criminal trial in Manhattan where he faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

Note: Bronx-native U.S. Congressman Ritchie Torres questioned the identity of the crowd: “Donald Trump’s rally may be IN the South Bronx but it is not OF the South Bronx. Bluntly put, the Trump transplants are much whiter than the locals of the South Bronx, which is almost entirely Latino and Black.”

Trump claimed NYers “don’t have public spaces” because of migrants, that we can’t walk in parks or watch little league games.



He said this in the middle of a 127-acre park that gets 1000s of visitors a day, has 5 baseball fields & an active little league. pic.twitter.com/DPKnvi5aAp — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) May 24, 2024

While addressing the audience, according to Manhattan Borough President Mark D. Levine, Trump claimed New Yorkers “don’t have public spaces” because of migrants, that New Yorkers can’t walk in parks or watch little league games. Levine noted: “He said this in the middle of a 127-acre park that gets 1000s of visitors a day, has 5 baseball fields & an active little league.”

Crotona Park also features a 3.3-acre lake, the largest swimming pool in the borough at 300 feet, 20 tennis courts, and 11 playgrounds.

In a statement, Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said Trump’s “anti-immigrant, anti-choice, and anti-working-class messaging doesn’t resonate with Bronxites.”