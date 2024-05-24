“Psycho” Trump Is Staying in Florida This Summer, George Conway Says

Conservative attorney George Conway, ex-husband of Donald Trump‘s 2016 presidential campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, had a ‘Vote for Joe Not the Psycho’ billboard put up near the former president’s Palm Beach resort, Mar-a-Lago.

Conservative lawyer @gtconway3d on his “Vote for Joe not the psycho” Mar-a-Lago billboard:



“This was a perfect location. And I hope he [Trump] sees it. And I hope it amuses him as much as it amuses me.” 🤣pic.twitter.com/P3DGoMYvR9 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 24, 2024

Conway told Chris Hayes on CNBC that the idea for the billboard — which is located on I-95 — was “a lark.” Addressing the sign’s prominent, taunting location, Conway explained, “I decided that’s a good place to put the sign.” Conway has also made hats and bumper stickers with the branded phrase.

Conway revealed that he also considered putting up similar billboards near the Holland Tunnel and Lincoln Tunnel (both tunnels connect New Jersey and New York, crossing the Hudson River).

“But it turns out,” Conway said, “[that] he’s staying [in Florida]. He’s not going to Bedminster this summer, some reporters tell me. Because the campaign’s gonna be run out of an office near West Palm Beach airport.” (Bedminster, NJ, is the location of a Trump golf resort where he frequently stays when he travels North.)

Conway added with a smile, addressing the Florida billboard: “This was the perfect location. And I hope he sees it and I hope it amuses him as much as it amuses me.”