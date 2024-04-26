Marjorie Taylor Greene Pokes AOC, “Do You Want to Publicly Debate?”

The U.S. Supreme Court this week heard arguments on former President Donald Trump’s absolute immunity claims. CNN reported: “Much of the hearing focused on whether there should be a distinction between official acts by Trump pursuant to his presidential duties and his private conduct.”

Justice Sonia Sotomayor asked Trump’s lawyer, John Sauer, “If the president decides that his rival is a corrupt person, and he orders the military or orders someone to assassinate him, is that within his official acts for which he can get immunity?” Sauer replied: “It would depend on the hypothetical but we can see that could well be an official act.”

U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) responded to the dialog, “The assassination of political rivals as an official act. Understand what the Trump team is arguing for here. Take it seriously and at face value. This is not a game.”

MAGA supporter U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) responded to Ocasio-Cortez’s commentary by writing: “Do you want to publicly debate about this?”

Greene added: “Biden’s DOJ is prosecuting Pres Trump with over 90 federal charges and Joe Biden wants to put him in prison for the rest of his life. Bennie Thompson wants to strip Pres Trump of secret service protection. Talk about literally trying to assassinate political rivals.”

Most comments following Greene’s suggestion of a debate with Ocasio-Cortez are non-serious and negative including, “Who wants to tell MTG what ‘literally’ means?”

Note: Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) last week introduced legislation to ban U.S. Secret Service from providing protection for former presidents or others sentenced to a year or more in prison.

The Congressman said: “it is necessary for us to be prepared and update the law so the American people can be assured that protective status does not translate into special treatment—and that those who are sentenced to prison will indeed serve the time required of them.”