Gavin Newsom Comes Out Swinging on Biden: “Especially After Tonight, We Have His Back”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been a tireless advocate and surrogate for President Joe Biden as the oldest man to ever sit behind the resolute desk asks the country for a second straight term in office. Biden is not popular, polls show, and neither is his opponent Donald Trump, whose defeat is the chief concern of many Biden backers who are at least as anti-Trump as pro-Biden.

While decidedly anti-Trump, Newsom has also been articulate about his genuine admiration for Biden. Often considered the next big Democrat, 2028 presidential material, and also frequently suggested as a replacement for Biden in this campaign, Newsom heard those calls turned up to volume 11 after Biden’s uninspiring performance at the debate on Thursday. The California Governor came out swinging in post-debate interviews, saying that talk of replacing Biden is “unhelpful” and “unnecessary.”

With Democrats — it’s safe to say — freaked out in the immediate debate aftermath, Newsom shot down suggestions that it was time for a change at the top of the ticket, reiterating his belief that Biden can do the job and has done the job well, despite his debate performance. “You don’t turn your back because of one performance,” Newsom said, “What kind of party does that?”

“We’ve all had nights like that,” Newsom said, straining credulity, before asserting that “on substance” Biden had been a solid performer.

For Newsom, Biden remains a model of good governance –“it’s been a master class” — and a way to beat Trump in 2024.

“I would never turn my back on President Biden. Never turn my back on President Biden. I don’t know a Democrat in my party that would do so. And especially after tonight, we have his back,” Newsom said.

Stressing loyalty and the idea of a party acting in unison, Newsom said of Biden: “He never gives up. He’s never giving up, fighting for us, fighting for democracy, our future kids, our grandkids. So we’ve got to have this back in this respect.”

Pressed as to whether — given Trump’s unpopularity — he thinks another (younger) Democrat (like himself) might be able to seize the moment and save the day for the party, Newsom again demurred. The California Governor said: “I spent a lot of time with him. I know Joe Biden, I know what he’s accomplished in the last three and a half years. I know what he’s capable of. And I have no trepidations.”