Biden Granddaughter’s Stirring Post Goes Viral After President Steps Aside

Naomi Biden is an Ivy League-educated lawyer (University of Pennsylvania, Columbia University) with 330K followers on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter now owned by Elon Musk, the billionaire backer of GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump. [Naomi Biden was classmates with Trump’s daughter Tiffany Trump while at Penn.]

But Naomi Biden, the eldest daughter of Hunter Biden and granddaughter of incumbent President Joe Biden, reached beyond her regular social media parameters with a stirring post about her grandfather — and his service. Just after Joe Biden announced he would not seek re-election in November — Naomi’s post swiftly leapt to 2.5 million views.

Calling President Biden “the most effective and impactful public servant in our nation’s history,” Naomi asserted that he has “served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction” culminating in his being, by her estimation, “the most effective president of our lifetime.”

I’m nothing but proud today of my Pop, our President, Joe Biden, who has served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction. Not only has he been—and will continue to be—the most effective president of our lifetime, but he has likely already cemented… — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) July 21, 2024

With her post, Naomi Biden creates a sort of rhetorical roadmap for Democrats to praise Biden and his exceptional career — and to effectively run on his record — while replacing the man himself with a more vigorous candidate. (Barack Obama said that Biden’s withdrawal again proved he was “a patriot of the highest order.”)

Many were stirred by Naomi Biden’s encomium, which credited her grandfather with having “had a material impact on literally every single major issue that our country and world has faced for 50 years.”

Some Biden supporters in the comments lamented how the president was treated by members of his party recently, as they pushed for him to step aside, but notably that sort of regret was not voiced by Naomi Biden who expressly told her grandfather’s supporters to “keep the faith.”

What a beautiful tweet 🙏🥂. I’m proud to have had the opportunity to have voted for your Pop 🤗! — hollywoodpete69 (@hollywoodpete69) July 21, 2024

Biden detractors roiled the comments section too, bidding the President an unfavorable good riddance. But the comments largely echoed Naomi’s sentiments, recognizing a bittersweet milestone in a life given fully to civil service.

We are sad to hear his announcement… but we will respect his decision because we love and respect him so much! He’s been the best President in my lifetime and I lived through 13 presidents. Our hearts will always cherish President Biden as our leader and champion! 😭💙🇺🇸💙 — Lana M Wiggins (@LanaMWiggins1) July 21, 2024

[NOTE: Naomi Biden married her husband Peter Neal in 2022 in a ceremony held on the South Lawn of the White House.]