U.S. Congressman Taunts MAGA Colleague, “C’mon Mr. Bigs, Bring It”

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) once again challenged Republicans in the House to make a motion to impeach President Joe Biden, taunting his GOP colleagues with an accusation that after investigating the so-called “Biden crime family” for more than a year, Biden’s congressional opponents on the Judiciary and Oversight and Ways and Means Committees, led by Oversight Chair James Comer, have “nothing.”

“I’ll yield to anybody who will tell me when you’re bringing your impeachment vote,” said a combative Swalwell, the son of a Republican police officer. “If anyone wants to tell me… because you promised the American people that you were going to impeach President Biden so bring it.”

Swalwell continued: “I’ll yield, bring it. C’mon. You promised the American people. Bring it.”

“I’ll yield to anyone who will tell me when you’re bringing your impeachment vote. You promised that you were going to impeach President Biden so bring it.”



–@RepSwalwell 🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/kSe53C4xNK — Skyleigh Heinen-Uhrich (@Sky_Lee_1) June 27, 2024

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC), a Judiciary Committee member, rose to Swalwell’s challenge, offering repeatedly to answer his question and saying “I’ll be glad to speak to that.” But Bishop did not take up Swalwell’s specific challenge, refusing to bring a motion to impeach Biden.

“Make the motion, make the motion, make the motion,” Swalwell said. “C’mon, big man, you talk about this all the time. C’mon. You’re a big man, right? You talk about impeaching the President, bring the motion.”

Bishop in turn accused Swalwell of not wanting to hear an answer — undoubtedly true, to gauge by Swalwell’s reaction, unless the answer was in the form of the motion to impeach that Swalwell was demanding. “C’mon Bigs,” Swalwell replied, “C’mon Bigs, bring the motion. Stop wasting our time. You’re wasting our time. Bishop, c’mon. Bishop, you got nothing. You guys got nothing.” NOTE: Both Bishop and Swalwell are attorneys.