‘Wonder Woman’ Lynda Carter Endorses Kamala Harris, “Donald Did Nothing But Drive Us To The Bottom”

The actress Lynda Carter is best known for her corset-wearing superhero role as Wonder Woman (AKA Diana Prince) in the iconic DC Comics TV series which ran from 1975 to 1979.

The former Miss World USA (1972), Carter was also a fixture in Washington, DC for decades after marrying the late Harvard Law prodigy Robert Altman, a powerful attorney who became a bank president, was acquitted on charges related to a banking scandal after refusing a plea bargain and insisting on his innocence, and who later sold a video game company he ran to Microsoft for more than $7 billion.

Altman chiefly represented Democrats as a partner in the firm of Democratic powerbroker Clark Clifford — and Carter, his very wealthy widow, remains committed to Democratic causes. A supporter of Joe Biden, she thanked the President after his exit from the 2024 presidential campaign this weekend and asked her followers to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden’s likely replacement at the top of the ticket after his endorsement of his former running mate.

Thank you for your service, President @JoeBiden. You have done so much for the American people.



Donald did nothing but drive us to the bottom.



If you believe in America’s future and want an honorable leader, you KNOW it’s time to vote @KamalaHarris for President this November! pic.twitter.com/AkHv1HLOo6 — Lynda Carter 🥥 (@RealLyndaCarter) July 21, 2024

Carter used a very apropos photo to decorate her endorsement, especially as Harris — if she becomes the nominee and were to win in November — would be the first female U.S. president, breaking a glass ceiling that has long proven resistant to breakage.

(NOTE: Carter also supported Hillary Clinton in her unsuccessful 2016 run against Donald Trump, about whom Carter says in her Harris endorsement: “Donald did nothing but drive us to the bottom.”)

Carter added further commentary to her own post, reporting that she has spent time with Harris and vouching for the Vice President’s “keen legal mind.” Carter also praised Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff as an example of a “real man” who, as such, is naturally a champion of women.