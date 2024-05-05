Fox News Star Laughs at Man, 84, Viciously Attacked at Home

President Joe Biden presented Paul Pelosi, 84, husband of former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, with a Medal of Freedom award this week.

In October 2022, Mr. Pelosi was severely assaulted after a man broke into his San Francisco home yelling “Where’s Nancy?” and attacked Mr. Pelosi with a hammer. Pelosi survived the attack and skull surgery. The assailant was found guilty of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assaulting a federal official’s family member.

During a discussion about the Medal of Freedom award recipients Rachel Campos-Duffy laughs that Paul Pelosi should have gotten a hammer. Pelosi was viciously attacked in his home by a mentally unstable man with a hammer. He suffered a skull fracture and needed surgery. pic.twitter.com/bUGVNabSsv — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) May 4, 2024

On Fox News, Fox & Friends star Rachel Campos-Duffy criticized Biden’s Medal of Freedom awards ceremony and laughed when she said that Paul Pelosi should have gotten a hammer.

As seen in the clip above, Campos-Duffy smiled and said: “Maybe Paul Pelosi needs the hammer instead of the medal.” Her Fox & Friends co-star Pete Hegseth, smiled and added, “It’s metal.”

After receiving backlash for her comments (conservative lawyer George Conway replied “Sick. Utterly sick.”), Campos-Duffy yesterday reacted with a non sequitur and republished an article she wrote in 2009, ‘Whatever Happened to Large Catholic Families.’ Campos-Duffy, mother of nine children, wrote: “the message aged well & is even more relevant today!”

Thank you for reposting this article I wrote way back in 2009. It brought back a lot of memories for me, but more importantly, the message aged well & is even more relevant today! https://t.co/iSTPwY8dpw — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) May 4, 2024

Her article, which was published by the Catholic News Agency, is receiving backlash, too. As one of her followers replied: “Whatever happened to decency?” (Note: The Pelosis are Catholic too, and with a large family — they are parents of five children.)