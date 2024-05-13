Liz Cheney Rips MAGA Governor, “Trump Invited Taliban to Camp David”

Republican North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, who dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and is now campaigning for presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump and considered a vice presidential contender, spoke at Trump’s rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, this weekend.

Burgum told the audience: “There’s a longstanding American principle, and President Trump would never do this, we don’t negotiate with terrorists.”

Former U.S. Representative and vice chair of the House Select Committee on the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Liz Cheney, responded: “Actually, Governor Doug Burgum, Trump didn’t just negotiate with terrorists, he invited the Taliban to Camp David on the anniversary of 9/11 and had his Secretary of State sign a surrender agreement with them.”

In September 2019, hours after Trump called off a secret meeting between the U.S., Afghan leaders, and the Taliban at Camp David (which he referred to as “peace negotiations”), Secretary of State Mike Pompeo defended Trump’s decision to invite Taliban leaders to the U.S.

Pompeo said that Trump said: “‘I want to talk to (Afghan) President (Ashraf) Ghani. I want to talk to these Taliban negotiators. I want to look them in the eye. I want to see if we can get to the final outcome that we needed so we could sign off on the deal so we found that arrangement acceptable.'”

Pompeo added: “And we concluded this was a perfectly appropriate place. You know the history of Camp David. Lots of bad folks have come through that place.”

Cheney opposed to the idea in 2019 and wrote: “Camp David is where America’s leaders met to plan our response after al Qaeda, supported by the Taliban, killed 3000 Americans on 9/11. No member of the Taliban should set foot there. Ever. The Taliban still harbors al Qaeda.”