MAGA Congressman Slams Challenger For Not Debating, “Chicken”

MAGA Congressman Slams Senator For Not Debating, “Chicken”

Virginia State Senator John McGuire (R), who is running against U.S. Representative Bob Good (R-VA) in Virginia’s 5th congressional district, announced that he will not participate in the GOP primary debate against the incumbent, Good.

A spokesman for McGuire said: “We are not going to be participating in an event that is meant to prop up Bob Good’s failing campaign rather than inform voters on the issues. They released dates without confirming with our campaign, they changed terms and format of the debate after agreements were in place.”

A spokeswoman for Good claimed McGuire won’t debate because “he knows he will perform poorly.” Good shared the news of McGuire not participating in the debate and called his challenger: “Chicken.”

Chicken https://t.co/vhwrb5R4Ag — Bob Good for Congress (@GoodForCongress) May 8, 2024

Note: Good endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for the 2024 GOP presidential ticket before DeSantis dropped out of the race. He has since changed his endorsement to the presumptive nominee and former president Donald Trump, who infamously opted not to participate in all of the GOP primary debates.

During the second GOP presidential debate, DeSantis said of the absent Trump: “He should be on this stage tonight. He owes it to you to defend his record where they added $7.8 trillion to the debt. That set the stage for the inflation we have now.”

Trump responded to the debate by suggesting that the GOP should cancel future debates, “because it is just bad for the Republican Party.”