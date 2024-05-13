Al Sharpton Warns Michael Cohen with 4-Words Before Trump Testimony

Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton gave advice to former attorney Michael Cohen the day before he testifies in the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump in Manhattan, where the presumptive GOP presidential nominee face 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 election.

[Note: Sharpton has known Trump for decades. In 1989, while Sharpton was supporting the five Black and Latino teenagers who were dubbed the ‘Central Park 5’ and who were — it was later determined — wrongfully convicted of a horrific rape, Trump placed a full-page ad in the Daily News calling for the state of New York to bring back the death penalty. All five of the convicted teenagers were later proven innocent, but Trump has refused to apologize to the five men. While President of the United States in 2019, Trump said: “You have people on both sides of that.” Sharpton has called Trump’s current indictment “karma.”]

Rev. Al Sharpton gives Michael Cohen advice, as Cohen is expected to take the stand this week as a vital witness in former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial. pic.twitter.com/QsCB0EXBQ9 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 12, 2024

Prior to going to prison, Cohen — who was convicted in 2018 of lying under oath and other crimes related to his work for Trump — asked Sharpton to pray with him. Now with Cohen’s moment in the witness box at hand, Sharpton announced his four-word advice to Cohen: “Don’t. Lose. Your. Head.” Sharpton added, “Don’t let them provoke you. Tell the truth and keep cool.”

Sharpton brought up champion boxer Muhammad Ali, “who always provoked his opponent so they’d forget their training,” and reminded Cohen, “Don’t forget to tell the truth. Keep your head, don’t be provoked and you can walk out of there having said what needs to be said for this country.”