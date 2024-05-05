Trump Playboy Witness Karen McDougal Drops Bubble Bath Photo, ‘Catch and Kill’

Former Playboy model and Playmate of the Year Karen McDougal is expected to testify in former President Donald Trump‘s criminal trial in Manhattan, where he faces 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying documents to cover up payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

McDougal alleges that she had a 10-month-long affair with Trump (while he was married to Melania Trump, 2006-2007) before he became president. Below is her 2018 interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Note: Days before the 2016 election, The Wall Street Journal reported that American Media, Inc. (AMI), the owner of the National Enquirer, had paid McDougal $150,000 for exclusive rights to her story, but never published it.

Former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker testified last week at Trump’s trial that he practiced the well-known “catch and kill” tactic to protect Trump.

Yesterday, McDougal shared the photo below, taken from a bubble bath with a copy of Ronan Farrow’s 2019 book Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators in view. She captioned it: “Reflecting.” (Farrow responded with a grey ghost emoji.)

Note: Farrow also wrote the 2018 New Yorker article ‘Donald Trump, a Playboy Model, and a System for Concealing Infidelity,’ with the subtitle, “One woman’s account of clandestine meetings, financial transactions, and legal pacts designed to hide an extramarital affair.”

McDougal allegedly first met Trump in 2006 at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, where he taped an episode of his reality show, The Apprentice. Playboy publisher Hugh Hefner threw a pool party for the show’s contestants and invited dozens of current and former Playmates, including McDougal.