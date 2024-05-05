Princeton Pokes Fun at Ted Cruz, “Gone So Wrong”

Trump-endorsed U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) and former FBI Special Agent, lawyer and anti-Trump MSNBC contributor Asha Rangappa rarely agree on political issues but both share one thing in common: Princeton University. Both received their BAs from the Ivy League school.

[Note: Cruz has said Trump’s actions in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election were not criminal and were “within the bounds of his presidential authority” — Rangappa has said the absolute presidential immunity which Trump claims “would allow the presidency to be a constitutional poison pill.”]

This weekend, Rangappa reported that when buying tickets for the Princeton Triangle Show, she “laughed out loud at the description of this year’s show (read to the end!) I love my alma mater.”

[Princeton Triangle Club is a collegiate theater troupe at Princeton that premieres an original student-written musical every year, and then takes that show on a national tour.]

Went to book tickets for @Princeton's @TriangleClub show for reunions this year and laughed out loud at the description of this year's show (read to the end!) 🤣 I love my alma mater 🖤🐅🧡 pic.twitter.com/q0wvbRTutc — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) May 4, 2024

As seen above, the performance Ship Happens, a Cruisical is described: “Icebergs are the least of the passengers’ problems on the slightly off-brand immersive experience that is the SS Gizney. While promising non-stop activities, exotic ports of call, and all the amenities, this luxury outing soon turns into a real ship show. Prepare to be swept away in a current of schemes, dreams, and Triangle’s patented brand of whimsy. Not since Ted has a Cruise from Princeton gone so wrong!“

Note: After Princeton, Rangappa earned JD from Yale Law School; Cruz earned his JD from Harvard Law School.