MAGA Congressman Suggests He Should Have Immunity Like Trump

Republican U.S. Representative Michael Waltz (R-FL) traveled to New York City this week to show his support for former President Donald Trump. Trump is in court facing 34 felony counts for allegedly falsifying business documents to cover up payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

After his appearance in New York with fellow MAGA loyalist Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Waltz was asked on Fox News to share his opinion regarding the United States Supreme Court’s consideration of former President Donald Trump‘s claim of absolute presidential immunity from prosecution over alleged election interference.

Fox anchor Maria Bartiromo argued that SCOTUS should give Trump immunity “to make sure people understand you can’t just get into office and start prosecuting your political opponent.”

Maria Bartiromo argues that SCOTUS should give Trump immunity "to make sure people understand you can't just get into office and start prosecuting your political opponent." GOP Rep. Michael Waltz responds by suggesting members of Congress should also have immunity. pic.twitter.com/XuoG0fkHpc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 17, 2024

Waltz agreed with Bartiromo and added: “But what about members of Congress or Senators or County Commissioners? If you start having these highly politicized DAs and judges, I mean, you issue a subpoena on someone and the media jumps all over it, that candidate’s kind of dead in the water, right? Even if they beat it.”

Note: In 2021, Waltz voted against legislation to establish an independent commission to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.