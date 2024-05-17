Gov. Greg Abbott Adds Concrete To Border Wall In County Trump Lost

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott today released a video (below) of a construction crew pouring concrete “to strengthen Texas’ border wall in Maverick County.”

Abbott, who has endorsed former President Donald Trump as the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, added: “The Texas wall will bolster border security and hold the line against President Biden’s border crisis.”

Concrete is being poured to strengthen Texas’ border wall in Maverick County.



The Texas wall will bolster border security and hold the line against President Biden’s border crisis. pic.twitter.com/fY6U0Bw0Q7 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 17, 2024

Note: Maverick County has historically leaned towards the Democratic Party in presidential elections. Democratic nominee Joe Biden won 54.29% of the votes in the 2020 election; and Hillary Clinton won 76.52% in the 2016 presidential election. The last Republican to carry the county was Herbert Hoover in 1928 (he won 58.22% of the votes).

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, director of American Immigration Council and former Legal Aid immigration lawyer, responded to Abbott’s video: “The first modern border wall went up in 1994 in San Diego. That year, there were around 2.5 million crossings. 30 years later, there are around 1,000 miles of border wall built along the border. Last year, there was around 2.6 million crossings. Walls don’t stop people.”

Yes, getting through the border wall is impossible. No one's figure out how to climb over it, or cut through it, or dig under it, or simply go around it.https://t.co/gKYYeFSZBr pic.twitter.com/XImoZS1aPP — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) May 17, 2024

As seen above, Reichlin-Melnick provided photos of people bypassing the wall and wrote: “Yes, getting through the border wall is impossible. No one’s figured out how to climb over it, or cut through it, or dig under it, or simply go around it.”