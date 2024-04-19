Marjorie Taylor Greene Rages at Republicans Who “Stab American People in the Face”

US. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who filed a motion to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) last month, is employing graphically violent language as she continues to adamantly oppose efforts to send more foreign assistance to Ukraine.

The day after Johnson proposed a multi-bill foreign assistance plan, with one bill allocating approximately $60 billion to Ukraine, Greene wrote: “The days of the old Republican Party that wants to fund foreign wars and murder people in foreign lands while they stab the American people in the face are over! The American people do not want an economy built on people’s blood and dead bodies in foreign countries.”

The days of the old Republican Party that wants to fund foreign wars and murder people in foreign lands while they stab the American people in the face are over!



The American people do not want an economy built on people’s blood and dead bodies in foreign countries. pic.twitter.com/SNdFbhjqJg — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 18, 2024

As seen and heard on Steve Bannon’s podcast (above), Greene issued a challenge to Johnson and Rep. Mike McCaul (R-TX), chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. (McCaul has said that members of the House are regurgitating Russian propaganda on the House floor.)

Greene raised her voiced and said rhetorically to McCaul and Johnson: “If you have proof that Vladimir Putin is going to march across Europe and go all the way to Kyiv, take Poland next and keep on going, un-classify it, declassify that proof and show it to the American people.” She added, “Prove it, I dare you to prove it because you do not have the proof.”

Johnson referred to American intel when he delivered his reasons for backing the foreign aid. The intel is classified, as Greene knows, to preserve national security and America’s foreign intelligence assets.

Wow. I did not see this coming.



Mike Johnson finally became a Speaker of the House today.



But probably for only another week. pic.twitter.com/ArhjuEQZ4I — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 18, 2024

Expressing his preference to send “bullets” to Ukraine rather than “American boys” later, Johnson said: “I think Vladimir Putin would continue to march through Western Europe if he was allowed,” Johnson said, having seen critical U.S. intelligence on Russia. “I think he might go to the Balkans next…he might have a showdown with Poland or one of our NATO allies.”