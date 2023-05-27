Demi Moore Says 1992 Barbie Is Her, ‘Looks More Like Rumer’

Hollywood movie star Demi Moore is known for her roles in movies including St. Elmo’s Fire, A Few Good Men, Charlie’s Angels, Ghost, Indecent Proposal, Striptease, and G.I. Jane, among others. At home, she’s known as mom to her three daughters including actress Rumer Willis, who just became a mother herself. It’s a girl!

While spending time at home with family, Moore shared the photos below and wrote: “Playing with dolls! Believe it or not, that is me as the Number One Barbie in the box in 1992.”

Moore gives props to artist Joanne Gair, who also hand-painted Moore for her famous “Birthday Suit” Vanity Fair cover in 1992. Be sure to swipe!

Moore’s fans are going wild over the photos. More than one have replied: “Looks more like Rumer!”

Note: That Vanity Fair cover of Moore posing in body paint was released exactly one year after Moore graced the cover of the celebrity magazine, nude and pregnant with her second child (with her then-husband Bruce Willis), Scout LaRue. The photograph by Annie Leibovitz, ‘More Demi Moore,’ is credited with helping to make “public representation of pregnancy socially acceptable.”

Get ready to see more of Moore: she will star in the upcoming American Horror Story season, ‘Delicate,’ with AHS alum Emma Roberts and Billie Lourd, and new recruits including Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne, among others. As seen above, AHS fans are excited about the fertility plot.

While you wait for AHS: Delicate, watch Moore on the James Corden show above, as she spills “her guts” about the worst movie she was in and which of her male co-stars didn’t deserve to earn more money than she did for the same movie.