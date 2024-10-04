Paulina Porizkova Stuns in Plunging Silk Dress with Thigh-High Slit, “Queen of the Catwalk”

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova turned heads in Paris, France at the Balmain fashion show when she arrived in a stunning champagne-colored silk ensemble with a plunging neckline and a hip-high slit.

When celebrity hair stylist Sam McKnight shared the photos above, Porizkova replied: “There was a plethora of gorgeous shiny hair! Thanks Sam! So good to catch up AND I’m psyched about finally getting my grubby little hands on your – ehm, products.”

Note: Sam Knight has a variety of hair products including Dressed to Kill anti-frizz creme; Happy Endings nourishing balm; and Cool Girl Volume hair set collection, among others.

McKnight replied: “so great to see you Paulina! And you look fabulous as ever” with a series of red hearts.

Fans are going wild over seeing Porizkova back on the runway. As one replied: “You were, are and always will be the queen of the catwalk. Nobody can beat Paulina Porizkova.”