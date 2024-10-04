Naomi Watts Stuns in Strapless Sheer Corset Dress With Son

Hollywood movie star Naomi Watts (Birdman, Mulholland Drive, 21 Grams, King Kong) is promoting her new film, The Friend, based on the novel by Sigrid Nunez.

It’s about a woman (Watts) who, while grieving the loss of her friend/mentor (Bill Murray), takes care of his gigantic dog, a Great Dane, in Manhattan.

At The Friend premiere at the New York Film Festival on Thursday, Watts turned heads in a stunning, strapless sheer corset dress.

Media outlets report that Watts brought her son Sasha Schreiber with her to the premiere, although he is not seen in the red carpet photos of Watts… with or without her canine co-star.

[Note: Sasha’s father is actor Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan, Big Night, The Daytrippers); Watts is now married to fellow actor Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Almost Famous, Big Fish).]

Blended family photo below; Schreiber’s partner Taylor Neisen is in the back with Crudup, behind Schreiber and Watts’s daughter Kai. Son Alexander (“Sacha”) is on the left.