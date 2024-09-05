Chrishell Stause Stuns in Tiny String Bikinis, “Glad I Provided This Public Service”

Chrishell Stause, who launched her acting career playing Amanda Dillon on the daytime soap opera All My Children in 2005, is best known for starring in the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset which follows young, gorgeous and cut-throat real estate brokers who fight over insanely expensive properties up and down the California coast.

Before the Season 8 premiere of Selling Sunset — on Friday, September 6 — Stause traveled to Greece to sell a stunning new property on Kéa Island there. As seen below, Stause struck a pose in a variety of string bikinis to “show off” the property.

Stause’s fans are going wild over the photos. As one replied: “Incredible. Both you and the view.”

In the bikini pics below, Stause is holding hands with her spouse, Australian singer G Flip, in the black bikini.

G Flip called Stause a “Snack,” and fans chimed in that G Flip also has an impressive physique. Stause wrote back to G Flip: “Dying over all the comments of people unaware how hot your bod is. Glad I provided this public service.”

For her E! interview tonight to promote the Selling Sunset premiere, Stause stunned in a lavender bikini top dress with a thigh-high slit and “mermaid” hair.