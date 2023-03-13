Nicole Kidman Crosses Legs in Tiny Mini Dress, ‘Only Thing Missing Is a Cigarette’

Hollywood movie star Nicole Kidman doesn’t have to prove that she has what it takes to make it in show business. She revealed her triple-threat status in Moulin Rouge! which earned her an Academy Award nomination and then, the next year, won the 2003 Best Actress Oscar for her role as Virginia Woolf in The Hours, based on the Michael Cunningham novel.

Still, the 55-year-old Australia native continues to wow the world when she strikes a pose. When Kidman shared the seductive, crossing the legs in a Chanel mini dress, photos above, one fan cleverly replied: “Only thing missing is a cigarette.”

Kidman’s famous friends chimed in with compliments including Spanx CEO Sara Blakely who wrote: “Legs for days!” ELLE’s editor-in-chief Nina Garcia replied: “Gorgeous as always.”

Note: Those navy blue stilettos with the flat bows on the side are by shoe designer Roger Vivier.

For the 95th Academy Awards, Kidman flaunted those legs again, as seen below, in a Giorgio Armani gown.

Get ready to see more of Kidman: she will appear next on the big screen in the romcom movie A Family Affair. Joey King plays the protagonist, a young woman who discovers that her boss (Zac Efron) is romantically involved with her mother (Kidman). A Family Affair is scheduled for a November 17 release.

Kidman also stars in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom with Jason Momoa and Ben Affleck. The Aquaman sequel is scheduled for a 2023 Christmas Day release.