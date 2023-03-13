Brie Larson Flaunts Legs in Micro Mini Skirt, ‘Luscious’ Red Lips

Hollywood movie star Brie Larson is best known for her superhero role as Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But before she put on her red cape, the Sacramento, California native won an Academy Award for her dramatic performance in the movie Room.

Larson played the protagonist, a kidnapping victim, in the 2015 film based on the novel of the same title by Emma Donoghue.

During the 95th Annual Awards telecast, Larson shared the stunning photos above and captioned the series: “Red lip era 💋 Happy #Oscars weekend & good luck to everyone nominated!” As seen below, Larson wore a micro mini skirt under that one-button jacket.

Larson is wearing ROUGE DECORTÉ LIQUID FOGGY ROUGE IN 05 SIGNATURE RED on her lips. The cosmetics company describes the product, Foggy Rouge, as “a liquid lip color that melts into your lips to provide lightweight, long-lasting color and a beautiful matte finish.” The formula is designed to leave one’s lips “luscious with concentrated color.’

As seen in the additional leggy photos above, part of Larson’s physical regimen includes sweating it out in a sauna.

Note: Michelle Yeoh won this year’s Best Actress Academy Award for her role in the popular film Everything Everywhere All at Once.