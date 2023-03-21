Naomi Watts Drips in Diamonds With Celeb A-List Jewelry Designer

Hollywood movie star Naomi Watts is known for her roles in films including 21 Grams, I Heart Huckabees, King Kong, Birdman, and The Glass Castle, among others.

The English actress is also known for turning heads on a red carpet. Watts captioned the photos below, taken at the GEM Awards, “Girlfriends, diamonds and a haircut kicked off the weekend!” and congratulated L.A. luxury jewelry designer Anika Ko on her award win.

Swipe to see ALL of the diamonds on Watts — from her dangling earrings and choker necklace, to her stacks of bracelets and rings.

Watts’ fans and famous friends love her red carpet look. Actress Michelle Pfeiffer (Ant-Man and the Wasp) dropped a series of red heart emojis, comedian Chelsea Handler replied “Get it, girl,” and more than one fans replied: “Gorgeous!”

Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon is a fan of Anita Ko’s jewelry (above) as is super diva Adele (below).

Get ready to see more of Watts: she will appear next in director Gus Van Sant‘s season of Feud titled ‘Capote’s Women.’

Watts plays fashion-forward New York socialite Babe Paley, wife of CBS founder William S. Paley, and frenemy of writer Truman Capote (In Cold Blood, Breakfast at Tiffany’s). Above is Watts (center) with Diane Ladd (left, as Nancy ‘Slim’ Keith) and Chloe Sevigny (right, as C. Z. Guest).