Pregnant ‘Succession’ Star Sarah Snook To Star In Wild 90s Craze Movie

Americans recognize Australian actress Sarah Snook for her roles in movies including Steve Jobs (as Andrea Cunningham) and The Dressmaker (as Gertrude Pratt), and on the HBO series Succession (as Shiv Roy), for which she was nominated twice for a Primetime Emmy Award.

At the fourth and final season premiere of Succession in New York City, Snook, 35, revealed that she’s pregnant with her husband of two years, fellow Australian, comedian Dave Lawson.

Get ready to see more of Snook, she also finished filming the upcoming Apple dramedy, The Beanie Bubble. It’s “inspired by the story behind one of the biggest speculative crazes that blazed through American culture in the 90s” — The Beanie Baby.

Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect, The Hunger Games) and Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover) also star.

Fun fact: The Beanie Bubble script was co-written by Harvard grad Kristin Gore (Saturday Night Live, Futurama, Foxcatcher), daughter of former U.S. Vice President Al Gore and former Second Lady, Tipper Gore.

Below is Gore (center in the purple dress) with The Duchess of Cambridge (left) and Hollywood movie star Reese Witherspoon (right) at a charity event in California.

Kristin Gore and her husband, composer and lead singer of the rock band OK Go, Damian Kulash (below), directed The Beanie Bubble.

The fourth and final season of Succession premieres Sunday, March 26 on HBO.